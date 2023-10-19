Anthem Medicaid ‘Dental Days’ tour makes stop in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Goodwill Industries of Kentucky was the latest stop on Anthem Medicaid’s year-long ‘Dental Days’ tour.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, only 60% of Kentuckians have visited a dentist or dental clinic in the last year. Because of ‘Dental Days,’ more people can learn the importance of oral health.

‘Dental Days’ is part of Anthem Medicaid’s ‘Brighter Smiles, Brighter Future’ campaign. It was launched last year with the goal of teaching people about preventative care and improving some staggering statistics on oral health in the Commonwealth.

The CDC estimates that more than 50% of Kentuckians over the age of 65 have lost at least six teeth due to tooth decay or gum disease.

The partnership with Goodwill and Kare Mobile gave people the chance to get screenings and fluoride. This way, they can get help they might not otherwise have access to.

“Every day, I see patients who don’t have a phone to even call an office, don’t have care, or they can’t afford to have childcare. This offers another option for them to get the treatment they need and deserve,” said Aaron Brown a Dentist with Kare Mobile.

Interested in learning more click on this link: https://mss.anthem.com/ky/home.html

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.