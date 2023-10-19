Aviation professor: Majority of flight instructors have less than one year of experience

Everyday Kentucky
Professor Sean Howard, the chief flight instructor at Eastern Kentucky University, said young flight instructors are the norm, not the exception.
By Jessica Umbro
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 5:09 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - Late last month, flight instructor Timothy McKellar Jr., 22, and student pilot Connor Quisenberry, 18, died in a plane crash in Ohio County.

The National Transportation Safety Board’s preliminary report stated severe weather caused the crash.

Professor Sean Howard, the chief flight instructor at Eastern Kentucky University, said young flight instructors are the norm, not the exception.

“Flight instruction is by its very nature; it does carry a bit more risk than riding on an airline,” said Professor Howard. “That’s just the nature of the business.”

According to Professor Howard, about 80 percent of all flight instructors have less than one year of experience.

“For the most part, it’s the young teaching the young,” he said. “It’s constant turnover, and the only people that don’t turn over is the core folks like me who are kind of ending out their career and looking at retirement.”

He said many flight instructors choose to fly for commercial airlines, which often means a higher salary.

“In about a year’s time, they get their 1,000 hours, and they have an airline class date, and they go,” said Professor Howard.

As an instructor, Professor Howard said crashes, such as the only in Ohio County, often lead to discussions with his students about how to handle the unpredictability of navigating the skies.

