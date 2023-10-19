Everyday Kentucky
BOGO MONDAY$

Body found in Lake Cumberland

Body discovered in Kentucky lake
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 9:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A body has been discovered in Lake Cumberland.

According to Kentucky Fish and Wildlife officials, a body floated up at the Fishing Creek section of the lake in Pulaski County.

They say the body was located by a fisherman around 6:15 Wednesday evening.

Fish and Wildlife described the body as a white male around 30 years old.

The remains have not been identified.

This story is developing and will be updated as we learn more information.

