Body found in Lake Cumberland

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A body has been discovered in Lake Cumberland.

According to Kentucky Fish and Wildlife officials, a body floated up at the Fishing Creek section of the lake in Pulaski County.

They say the body was located by a fisherman around 6:15 Wednesday evening.

Fish and Wildlife described the body as a white male around 30 years old.

The remains have not been identified.

This story is developing and will be updated as we learn more information.

