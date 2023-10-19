Everyday Kentucky
Doctors say breast cancer in men not to be overlooked

Although it’s rare, men can get breast cancer. During Breast Cancer Awareness Month, doctors say it’s important for men to know their risk.
By Mariah Congedo
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 9:26 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Doctors say breast cancer can occur in men at any age, though it usually occurs in older men.

Male breast cancer makes up only 1% of all cases. Dr. Aurela Clark, a Breast Imaging Radiologist at UK HealthCare, said men need to know their family history. She said 70%-75% of male breast cancer is associated with their family.

Dr. Clark said the symptoms, like a lump near or in the breast, shouldn’t be ignored. Dr. Clark said while there are screening guidelines for women, there aren’t any for men. She did say, however, that they’re being developed as cases in men continue to rise.

Dr. Clark said when male breast cancer is diagnosed, it’s usually in a more advanced stage.

“The proportion of death in male breast cancer is significantly higher when compared with females. That’s because we come to the realization and diagnosis of male breast cancer in later stages,” said Dr. Clark.

Dr. Clark said everyone needs to encourage their loved ones to get screenings and spread awareness.

