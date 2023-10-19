FIRST ALERT | Chris Bailey Tracks A Cold Front

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s a very windy day as another fall cold front rolls across the region. This front is bringing some much needed rain our way through Friday with a weaker system set to follow over the weekend.

Winds are gusty today as our front works across the state. Gusts of 30mph or a little better will be possible through the evening.

A broken band of showers slides across western Kentucky this morning and will increase late this afternoon and evening into central and eastern parts of the state. That’s when some rumbles of thunder will also be possible and that continues into Thursday night.

Wraparound showers would then be noted in central and eastern Kentucky on Friday before ending from northwest to southeast.

Most areas in central and eastern parts of the state should pick up .25″-.50″ of rain. Some areas can certainly do better than that and we certainly hope that’s the case.

Northwest winds on Friday usher in chilly air with temps struggling to get out of the 50s for many.

The clipper for Saturday may wind up tracking a bit farther north, meaning less showers and more in the temp department. Highs should reach the 60s before any late day shower chance, which is small.

Temps come back down for Sunday with a mix of sun and clouds. This sets the stage for frost Sunday night and Monday morning. Temps can make a run at the freezing mark…

Milder winds kick in for early next week.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.