Good Question: Is it illegal to drive without shoes on?

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - For today’s Good Question, Aubery asks, “I have always been told it is illegal to drive with no shoes on. Is this true?”

No, Aubrey, it is not.

There is no law, on either the federal or state level, that requires you to wear shoes while driving. In some states, it is illegal to ride a motorcycle without shoes, but Kentucky isn’t one of them.

The state’s driver’s manual does say: “Good common sense demands that cyclists wear shoes at all times. In fact, heavy leather shoes or boots should be preferred over tennis shoes.”

Now, while it might be legal to drive barefoot, that doesn’t mean it’s a good idea.

Drive Safe Online says bare feet can lose traction on the pedals, and you also don’t have any protection for your feet if you do get in an accident. Your best bet is a shoe that provides a good grip on your gas and brake pedals.

