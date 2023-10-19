The Hope Center celebrates the 15th annual Ball Homes Night of Hope

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Wednesday night, The Hope Center celebrated its 15th annual Ball Homes Night of Hope at the Lexington Opera House.

“Together, we’re continuing to help, to heal, and to give hope,” Rufus Friday, Executive Director at The Hope Center, said.

“Tonight we really focus on recovery and celebrating that,” Destiny Oakley, Assistant Director of Development at The Hope Center, said.

The center has served Lexington for 30 years. It has eight facilities in the city.

Oakley said the Ball Homes Night of Hope is a major fundraising event, helping them provide resources to those in need.

“The Hope Center’s mission primarily is life-sustaining and life-rebuilding services that support those experiencing homelessness, mental health disorders, and substance abuse disorders,” Oakley said.

Michael Sumner was a client at The Hope Center, and now he serves as a peer mentor. He says without them, he wouldn’t be where he is today.

“I didn’t think I had a chance before I came up here,” Sumner said.

Wednesday’s event served as an opportunity for current clients to be re-inspired by former client’s journeys.

“They get to see the stories of the alumni, get to hear Darryl’s story, and see that they can find hope. They can find a new life on the other side of some of the low points that they’ve experienced recently,” Oakley said

Sumner hopes anyone who needs help turns to The Hope Center for a second chance.

“If you’ve got problems and you get a chance to come through The Hope Center recovery, it’s the best program, and it opens up a lot of doors. It really does,” Sumner said.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.