Lexington to host ‘Purple Thursday’ for Domestic Violence Awareness Month

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington is hosting ‘Purple Thursday’ today alongside numerous downtown businesses.

City officials are encouraging participation by wearing purple in recognition of October as Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

Businesses such as Crank & Boom, Third Street Stuff, Wise Bird Cider and more are doing purple specials on their menus. They are encouraging pictures and social media posts with the purple menu items for awareness.

The city is welcoming in an initiative started last year called the “It’s Time” program.

The program has three statements that deliver its purpose:

-It’s time to *know* about domestic violence.

-It’s time to *talk* about domestic violence.

-It’s time to *do something* about domestic violence.

More information and resources can be found on the “It’s Time” website.

