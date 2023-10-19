Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
BOGO MONDAY$

Lexington to host ‘Purple Thursday’ for Domestic Violence Awareness Month

Purple Thursday is a chance at raising awareness for domestic violence.
Purple Thursday is a chance at raising awareness for domestic violence.(MGN)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 7:34 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington is hosting ‘Purple Thursday’ today alongside numerous downtown businesses.

City officials are encouraging participation by wearing purple in recognition of October as Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

Businesses such as Crank & Boom, Third Street Stuff, Wise Bird Cider and more are doing purple specials on their menus. They are encouraging pictures and social media posts with the purple menu items for awareness.

The city is welcoming in an initiative started last year called the “It’s Time” program.

The program has three statements that deliver its purpose:

-It’s time to *know* about domestic violence.

-It’s time to *talk* about domestic violence.

-It’s time to *do something* about domestic violence.

More information and resources can be found on the “It’s Time” website.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman seriously hurt after being shot while driving on I-75
Woman seriously hurt after being shot while driving on I-75
Joran van der Sloot appeared in federal court Wednesday to answer to charges of extortion and...
Prime suspect admits to Natalee Holloway’s 2005 murder in Aruba, gets plea deal in extortion case
Police say Johnny Bullock is facing drug charges after they found a dead woman with him Sunday....
‘I was only visiting’: Man who police say was found on top of dead woman talks to WKYT from jail
Trick or Treat
Trick-or-Treat times for central Kentucky
According to Magoffin County 911, The westbound lane of the Mountain Parkway is shut down at...
Part of Mt. Parkway shut down due to deadly crash

Latest News

The Hope Center celebrates 30 years of serving Lexington and the 15th annual Ball Homes Night...
The Hope Center celebrates the 15th annual Ball Homes Night of Hope
The pieces of art here, if not sold, have an expiration date.
Unique art installation on display in abandoned building downtown Lexington
Lake Cumberland
Body found in Lake Cumberland
According to Magoffin County 911, The westbound lane of the Mountain Parkway is shut down at...
Part of Mt. Parkway shut down due to deadly crash