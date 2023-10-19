Lexington LGBTQ ministry director receives handwritten note from Pope Francis

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington man is shocked to receive a handwritten note from one of the most influential and busiest people in the world: The Pope.

Stan “JR” Zerkowski is the director of LGBTQ Ministries at Historic Saint Paul Church.

On October 10, Zerkowski wrote a letter to Pope Francis.

He informed His Holiness about the LGBTQ+ outreach he’s doing locally and nationally, promoting dialogue on the issue.

Zerkowski thanked The Pontiff for opening the door to LGBTQ+ Ministry and said that his openness has saved lives.

Three days later, Pope Francis responded with a handwritten note thanking Zerkowski for his ministry and that he’d pray for him. The Pope asked Zerkowski to pray for him as well.

The full note said:

13 October 2023 Mr Stanley Francis Zerkowski Dear brother, thank you very much for your email. Thank you for your ministry. I pray for you, please continue to do so for me. May the Lord bless you and the Madonna watch over you. Fraternally, Francis

“I never expected a handwritten note from the Pope, and so I was a bit overcome,” Zerkowski said. “I was shocked. Shocked in a good way.”

Even more shocking, Zerkowski says Pope Francis made time to read the letter.

During one of the busiest times of the year.

During the month of October, the Catholic Church is conducting a synod, which is 400 church delegates coming together to discuss different aspects of the church.

Zerkowski says Pope Francis is the first pope to open up discussion on LGBTQ issues.

“And I thanked him for the many gestures that he’s exhibited that he’s extended toward the LGTBQ community,” Zerkowski said.

For the past eight years, Zerkowski has worked with Fortunate Families, a national LGBTQ Catholic ministry that seeks to build dialogue within the Catholic church about LGBTQ issues.

“To have this Pope say ‘thank you for this ministry’ is incredibly unique number one, but it also demonstrates a step forward,” Zerkowski said.

Speaking of a step forward, Zerkowski says when he started the ministry, there were two members of the LGBTQ community attending Saint Paul; now, dozens attend.

It’s a constantly growing, it’s a constantly growing community,” said Zerkowski.

Zerkowski says he would like the Catholic Church to make some definite pronouncements on LGBTQ issues.

