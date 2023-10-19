Man wanted in two states caught in Kentucky

Everyday Kentucky
The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office says they received information on Wednesday that 30-year-old Cody Schneider, who they say is a fugitive from justice out of Virginia and Texas, was hiding in the county.(Pulaski Co. Detention Center)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 11:12 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A man wanted in two states was caught in Kentucky.

The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office says they received information on Wednesday that 30-year-old Cody Schneider, who they say is a fugitive from justice out of Virginia and Texas, was hiding in the county.

The sheriff’s office says they learned Schneider was staying at a home on Fairview Road in Science Hill. Deputies went to the home early Wednesday morning, but they say Schneider was able to see their vehicles coming, and he escaped out of a back window.

Deputies couldn’t find him, so they left.

The sheriff’s office says deputies went back to the home Wednesday afternoon to try to find Schneider again. They say someone told deputies Schneider was hiding out near a barn.

After searching the area, deputies took him into custody, and he was taken to the Pulaski County Detention Center. The sheriff’s office did not say what charges he is wanted for in Texas or Virginia.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

