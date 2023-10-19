Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
BOGO MONDAY$

Marine killed at Camp Lejeune; another Marine in custody

Camp Lejeune law enforcement authorities apprehended a Marine suspected of involvement in the...
Camp Lejeune law enforcement authorities apprehended a Marine suspected of involvement in the death of another Marine. (WITN)(Olivia Dols)
By Dave Jordan and Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 2:04 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAMP LEJEUNE, N.C. (WITN/Gray News) - Officials with Camp Lejeune, a U.S. Marine Corps base in North Carolina, say one Marine is dead and another is in custody.

At about 10:15 p.m. Wednesday, base law enforcement authorities apprehended a Marine suspected of involvement in the death of another Marine.

The incident happened in an on-base barracks room earlier in the evening, WITN reports.

Officials say further details will be provided as they become available.

Copyright 2023 WITN via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joran van der Sloot appeared in federal court Wednesday to answer to charges of extortion and...
Prime suspect admits to Natalee Holloway’s 2005 murder in Aruba, gets plea deal in extortion case
Woman seriously hurt after being shot while driving on I-75
Woman seriously hurt after being shot while driving on I-75
Police say Johnny Bullock is facing drug charges after they found a dead woman with him Sunday....
‘I was only visiting’: Man who police say was found on top of dead woman talks to WKYT from jail
Trick or Treat
Trick-or-Treat times for central Kentucky
According to Magoffin County 911, The westbound lane of the Mountain Parkway is shut down at...
Part of Mt. Parkway shut down due to deadly crash

Latest News

2 toddlers, 1 child die after house fire
Father suspected of setting house fire that killed his 3 children faces murder charges
Las Vegas Aces' A'ja Wilson and Mark Davis celebrate with teammates next to the trophy after...
Las Vegas Aces become first repeat WNBA champs in 21 years, beating Liberty 70-69 in Game 4
FILE - Burt Young, a cast member of the film "Rocky Balboa," gestures at the premiere of the...
Burt Young, Oscar-nominated actor who played Paulie in ‘Rocky’ films, dies at 83
FILE - Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm speaks at McKinstry Aug. 15, 2023, in Seattle. The...
US announces $3.5B for projects nationwide to strengthen electric grid, bolster resilience