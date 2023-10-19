New details in shooting involving Ky. police officers

BOURBON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - We’re learning new information about a shooting involving police officers in Paris on Sunday.

We have the arrest citation of the man shot by police. The incident began when officers tried to pull over Dante Ybarbo for speeding and not having his lights on.

Officers said when he stopped, he showed signs of being drunk. They told him to step out, and he drove away. Police drove after him, eventually chasing him into a driveway.

When officers got out to pursue him, he tried to strike the officers with his car.

Two officers shot at the car, and one of them shot Ybarbo.

He was flown to UK Hospital to be treated.

He’s now in the Bourbon County Jail.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.