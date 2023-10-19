Everyday Kentucky
New developments planned for Capitol Plaza Hotel
By Lucy Bryson
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 12:09 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - The iconic Capitol Plaza Hotel in Frankfort will soon have a new look as developers are planning to revitalize the area.

Developers Todd Underhill, Robert Astorino, and Russell Salsman announced their agreement to purchase the hotel Thursday afternoon, with plans for a major renovation to follow.

“Hundreds of thousands have walked through these doors. There has never been a better time to invest in the capital city,” said Kelly May, commissioner.

Beyond completion, this iconic landmark makeover will include expanded conference rooms, updated guest rooms, a new family-focused restaurant, and more.

“There’s 800 thousand people at one distillery a mile down the road from out of state. With that sort of attraction, we can fill this hotel and that downtown area with people, spending money in the community,” Russell Salsman.

The transformation plans to extend far beyond the aesthetics of the facility but become a hotspot in the community where people visit often, rather than just staying for a night.

“We want people to be able to come here and spend time, whether it’s to spend a week touring all distilleries or whether it’s to just come for dinner,” said Salsman.

All while holding on to the historic charm that Kentuckians know and love.

The renovation expects to bring around 100 new full or part-time jobs to the hotel.

