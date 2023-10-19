ONE Lexington to host gun violence symposium

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - ONE Lexington is hosting its first ever “Symposium on Youth & Young Adult Gun Violence” on October 20th.

The event will take place at UK’s Spindletop Hall from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The goal of the symposium is to help make Lexington a safer place and to address gun violence.

The event will include national speakers, professional development sessions on violence disruption, and presentations on compassion fatigue, bystander awareness, engaging the Latino community, and more.

The event comes just days after a man was killed from a gunshot wound in Lexington.

For registration questions or more information on ONE Lexington, contact Devine Carama at (859) 280-8745 or dcarama@lexingtonky.gov.

Registration is required and can be done through ONE Lexington’s Google form.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.