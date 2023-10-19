Part of Mt. Parkway shut down due to deadly crash

MAGOFFIN COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - We are currently tracking a deadly crash on the Mountain Parkway in Magoffin County.

According to Magoffin County 911, The westbound lane of the Mountain Parkway is shut down at Route 30 due to a two-vehicle car accident.

🚨🚨Please be advised the west bound lane of The Mountain Parkway is shut down at the Route 30 exit due to a very serious,... Posted by Magoffin County 911 on Wednesday, October 18, 2023

Magoffin County Judge Executive Matt Wireman confirmed that at least one person was killed in the crash.

Wireman also confirmed that an RV was one of the vehicles involved.

We are working to learn more details.

This story is developing and will be updated as learn more information.

