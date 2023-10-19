Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
BOGO MONDAY$

Teddy bear bomb explodes in parking lot; police make arrest

San Bernardino, California, police made an arrest after an apparent bomb inside a teddy bear went off in a parking lot. (San Bernardino PD, Facebook)
By Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 11:38 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (Gray News) – Police in California arrested someone suspected of putting a teddy bear with explosives in it in a parking lot and detonating it.

San Bernardino police shared surveillance footage on Facebook from outside a business. A person can be seen getting out of an SUV and setting the toy down before it starts to smoke and then explodes.

No one was injured, and the person got back in their car and left.

A police spokesperson said in the post that they responded to a 911 call, reviewed the footage and obtained a search warrant.

Investigators arrested the suspect and said they found a ghost gun, ammunition, a kilo of methamphetamine, illegal fireworks and a ballistic vest among other items at their home.

The suspect was taken into custody and charged with several felonies, police said.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lake Cumberland
Body found in Lake Cumberland
According to Magoffin County 911, The westbound lane of the Mountain Parkway is shut down at...
Mountain Parkway reopens after deadly Magoffin County crash
Woman seriously hurt after being shot while driving on I-75
Woman seriously hurt after being shot while driving on I-75
Joran van der Sloot appeared in federal court Wednesday to answer to charges of extortion and...
Prime suspect admits to Natalee Holloway’s 2005 murder in Aruba, gets plea deal in extortion case
Police say Johnny Bullock is facing drug charges after they found a dead woman with him Sunday....
‘I was only visiting’: Man who police say was found on top of dead woman talks to WKYT from jail

Latest News

Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, talks with members as the...
GOP’s Jordan will back a temporary House speaker as he tries to shore up support, lawmakers say
LNL: Jim Jordan will not hold third speaker vote today
Goodwill Industries of Kentucky was the latest stop on Anthem Medicaid’s year-long ‘Dental...
Anthem Medicaid ‘Dental Days’ tour makes stop in Lexington
Attorney General Merrick Garland appears before a House Judiciary Committee hearing, Wednesday,...
Justice Department secures $9 million settlement with Ameris Bank over redlining in Florida
“Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey” was released in February. It is available to stream on...
4th graders left traumatized after teacher played ‘Winnie the Pooh’ horror film in class, parents say