Travelers should be on alert for potential violent protests and terror attacks, State Department warns

Biden says Egyptian officials will reopen a crossing into Gaza for humanitarian aid. (CNN, POOL, KHOU, @POTUS, CHANNEL 12, PALESTINE RED CRESCENT SOCIETY, @IDF)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 12:40 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
WASHINGTON (AP) - The State Department is warning U.S. citizens of potential for terrorist attacks and violent demonstrations around the world as the Israel-Hamas war intensifies and threats against American interests become more acute.

In a “Worldwide Caution” issued on Thursday, the department advised Americans to “exercise increased caution due to the potential for violence and increased tensions” in all countries.

“Due to increased tensions in various locations around the world, the potential for terrorist attacks, demonstrations or violent actions against U.S. citizens and interests, the Department of State advises U.S. citizens overseas to exercise increased caution,” it said.

The brief notice said Americans should be particularly alert in areas frequented by foreign tourists.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

