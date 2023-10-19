Everyday Kentucky
Unique art installation on display in abandoned building downtown Lexington

The pieces of art here, if not sold, have an expiration date.(Source: WKYT)
By Grason Passmore
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 10:23 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s an art installation in the center of downtown Lexington. But the pieces of art here, if not sold, have an expiration date.

“‘SOULED’ is a lifelong time based work of art, in which I use context itself as a medium,” said The Artist ATB.

Standing in front of the abandoned Starbucks on Main, near Rupp Arena, and now the home of his latest installation, The Artist ATB explains how this works.

“‘‘SOULED is released in waves of 12 identical silk screened prints. Each time one sells, the next one doubles in value. But there is a critical, contextual constraint. And that’s the fact that they’re only available for up to 12 days.”

After 12 days, any print from the installation titled ‘WAVE 5. WHAT YOU GET AWAY WITH’ not sold is burned in the form of a performance ‘WAKE’. Something that’s sometimes public, but always documented. And the ashes always used in the next ‘WAVE’.

“If this were your last day on earth, and you knew it, you would be spending it very differently.”

Time is a concept ATB has been experimenting with in his work after a life-changing experience when he was eight years old.

“So my dad, when he was 36, he dove into a swimming pool, and he broke his neck. He was given 10 years left to live.”

ATB said his dad’s relationship with his own body changed when he became paralyzed. And so did his relationship with time. Which is why the clock over the installation continues to countdown.

“It became really finite. There was an end point on it.”

The Artist ATB said he does plan to continue this series for many years to come. And you can learn more about his work, and this installation here.

