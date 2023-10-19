Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
BOGO MONDAY$

Webb Space Telescope discovers jet stream on Jupiter

NASA said a 3,000 mile long jet stream has been discovered on Jupiter. (SOURCE: NASA)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 3:52 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – NASA has discovered a new, never-before-seen feature of Jupiter’s atmosphere.

The James Webb Space Telescope captured an image revealing a jet stream on Jupiter.

Researchers said the narrow jet stream appears to be traveling at about 320 miles per hour, which is about twice the strength of a category 5 hurricane.

According to NASA, the jet stream spans more than 3,000 miles and is located about 25 miles above the clouds in Jupiter’s lower stratosphere.

The picture was actually taken in July last year, but scientists recently used data from the telescope to discover the jet stream.

More information on this latest discovery can be found in the latest edition of Nature Astronomy.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lake Cumberland
Body found in Lake Cumberland
According to Magoffin County 911, The westbound lane of the Mountain Parkway is shut down at...
Mountain Parkway reopens after deadly Magoffin County crash
Trick or Treat
Trick-or-Treat times for central Kentucky
Woman seriously hurt after being shot while driving on I-75
Woman seriously hurt after being shot while driving on I-75
Police say Johnny Bullock is facing drug charges after they found a dead woman with him Sunday....
‘I was only visiting’: Man who police say was found on top of dead woman talks to WKYT from jail

Latest News

The Michigan State Capitol is photographed, Wednesday, May 24, 2023, in Lansing, Mich.
Michigan Republican charged in false elector plot agrees to cooperation deal
A woman said a man asked her out on a first date just for drinks. But she ended up ordering –...
Man skips out on paying tab after woman orders 48 oysters on first date
A Palestinian girl carries blankets as she walks past the site of a deadly explosion at al-Ahli...
Gaza awaits aid from Egypt as Israel readies troops for ground assault
Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, talks with members as the...
GOP’s Jordan says he’s still running for House gavel, but there’s no plan for next action
FBI logo.
FBI data shows an increase of hate crimes in Lexington