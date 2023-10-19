Everyday Kentucky
WKYT’s first weatherman has died

(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 4:19 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The first weatherman to work here at WKYT has passed away.

Frank Faulconer graced Lexington’s televisions in the 1960s, 70s and 80s.

He was a pioneer in local television and worked alongside Nick Clooney and others in the formative days of Lexington television.

Even after Faulconer left television, his unmistakable voice was heard on radio, including rock and roll station WKQQ.

Faulconer was also a decorated World War II veteran and the great uncle of Rep. Andy Barr. In 2016, on his 93rd birthday, Faulconer was recognized on the floor of the U.S. House of Representatives. On his 93rd birthday, the City of Lexington also declared it Frank Faulconer Day.

Faulconer enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1943 after graduating from Lafayette High School. In 1946, he enrolled at the University of Kentucky and went on to earn a degree in oratory before beginning his broadcast career that included Lexington radio and television stations.

Faulconer was 100 years old.

