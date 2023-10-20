Alexa Minton’s Forecast | Rain continues into our Friday

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Rain is continuing throughout the state in the morning hours, bringing about some cells with thunder and lightning. Additionally, strong wind-gusts are maintaining in the state. Widespread rain will persist for the morning hours, but by the time the afternoon rolls around the rainfall will turn into more scattered showers. Keep the umbrella handy throughout your day as those cells work their way across the state. High temps will park in the 50s.

Rain chances will continue into the start of your Saturday, but most showers will hopefully remain isolated. Wind gusts are going to pic back up, with some areas seeing winds in the mid 30s. Chilly weather for your weekend, with overnight lows dropping into the 30s - and even a frost threat for your Monday day.

The first half of your work week will see mild temps and weather make a come back with highs climbing back into the 70s.

Have a great Friday!

