FIRST ALERT | Chris Bailey Focuses On The Weekend

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Gusty showers continue today for much of central and eastern Kentucky as a potent system sweeps to our east. This sets the stage for a windy weekend featuring a clipper delivering a glancing blow to Kentucky.

Let’s kick this thing off with the rain out there today. As mentioned, the showers are mainly impacting central and eastern Kentucky as the upper level system drops in from the northwest. This action will be accompanied by gusty winds of 20mph or a little better as a strong northwest flow kicks in.

The showers will become much more scattered from northwest to southeast this afternoon and evening with much better weather across the west.

Clearing skies settle in overnight with upper 30s and low 40s to start our Saturday. With the clipper system hanging just to the northeast of us, it only delivers a glancing blow of some showers to the north and east. Temps will be mild ahead of this across the west and south with 70. Areas north and east will be much cooler.

Temps as we head into Sunday will generally be in the 50s for most of central and eastern Kentucky with upper 50s and low 60s in the west.

This sets the stage for a cold Sunday night and Monday morning with widespread frost likely. Temps may even drop below freezing.

Much milder temps then take over into early next week with temps making a run toward 70 or a little better by the middle and, potentially, end of next week.

