Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
BOGO MONDAY$

Golden Alert issued for Estill Co. man

Eugene French, Jr.
Eugene French, Jr.(Kentucky State Police)
By Cameron Aaron
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 7:34 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ESTILL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police Troopers are looking for a missing man in Estill County.

A Golden Alert was issued Friday evening for Eugene French, Jr.

Troopers said French, 69, has dementia and was last seen near Bicknell Branch Road shortly before 4:30 p.m. Thursday.

Troopers believe French walked away from his home. French is reportedly 6′0″ and weighs 175 pounds. He has grey hair and blue eyes.

French was last seen wearing a black hoodie and dark blue work pants. He also has an “EF” tattoo on his arm.

Troopers said French could possibly be going to Hamilton, Ohio.

If you have any information, you can call Kentucky State Police at 859-623-2404.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office says they received information on Wednesday that...
Man wanted in two states caught in Kentucky
Lake Cumberland
Body found in Lake Cumberland
Trick or Treat
Trick-or-Treat times for central Kentucky
WKYT’s first weatherman has died
According to Magoffin County 911, The westbound lane of the Mountain Parkway is shut down at...
Mountain Parkway reopens after deadly Magoffin County crash

Latest News

Elliott Campbell
Golden Alert for Woodford Co. man canceled
ScareFest is back for its fifteenth show downtown at Central Bank Center.
WATCH | ScareFest happening this weekend in downtown Lexington
A file photo of a Fayette County Public Schools Police Dept. cruiser.
WKYT Investigates | FCPS police use of pepper spray has increased, documents show
Man involved in Bourbon County shooting speaks from jail
Man involved in Bourbon County shooting speaks from jail