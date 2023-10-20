Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
BOGO MONDAY$

Golden Alert issued for Woodford Co. man

Elliott Campbell
Elliott Campbell(Versailles Police Department/WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 6:57 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VERSAILLES, Ky. (WKYT) - A Golden Alert has been issued by the Versailles Police Department for a missing Woodford County man.

They say 44-year-old Elliott Campbell has been missing since 1:30 p.m. Thursday.

Versailles Police say Campbell is dependent upon medication and suffers from a traumatic brain injury. Campbell is also insulin-dependent and has not had his insulin since the time he left his house.

Campbell was last seen at his home in Versailles.

Campbell is a white male, 5′9″ and 200 pounds with a medium build.

He was last seen wearing a navy long-sleeve pullover, khaki pants, and brown leather shoes. 

Campbell was also carrying a white bag with green stripes.  Campbell is believed to be on foot.

Anyone with information on Mr. Campbell’s whereabouts are asked to contact the Versailles Police Department at (859)873-3126

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office says they received information on Wednesday that...
Man wanted in two states caught in Kentucky
Lake Cumberland
Body found in Lake Cumberland
Trick or Treat
Trick-or-Treat times for central Kentucky
WKYT’s first weatherman has died
According to Magoffin County 911, The westbound lane of the Mountain Parkway is shut down at...
Mountain Parkway reopens after deadly Magoffin County crash

Latest News

ScareFest is back for its fifteenth show downtown at Central Bank Center.
WATCH | ScareFest happening this weekend in downtown Lexington
A file photo of a Fayette County Public Schools Police Dept. cruiser.
WKYT Investigates | FCPS police use of pepper spray has increased, documents show
Man involved in Bourbon County shooting speaks from jail
Man involved in Bourbon County shooting speaks from jail
ScareFest is back for its fifteenth show downtown at Central Bank Center.
ScareFest happening this weekend in downtown Lexington