Golden Alert issued for Woodford Co. man

VERSAILLES, Ky. (WKYT) - A Golden Alert has been issued by the Versailles Police Department for a missing Woodford County man.

They say 44-year-old Elliott Campbell has been missing since 1:30 p.m. Thursday.

Versailles Police say Campbell is dependent upon medication and suffers from a traumatic brain injury. Campbell is also insulin-dependent and has not had his insulin since the time he left his house.

Campbell was last seen at his home in Versailles.

Campbell is a white male, 5′9″ and 200 pounds with a medium build.

He was last seen wearing a navy long-sleeve pullover, khaki pants, and brown leather shoes.

Campbell was also carrying a white bag with green stripes. Campbell is believed to be on foot.

Anyone with information on Mr. Campbell’s whereabouts are asked to contact the Versailles Police Department at (859)873-3126

