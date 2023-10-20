Everyday Kentucky
Jessamine County schools spread awareness of Kentucky Safe Schools week

By Lucy Bryson
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 12:21 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
JESSAMINE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Safety is on the minds of many school leaders year-round, but this week at Jessamine County Schools, they’re ‘shining a light’ on safety in a different way.

“Kentucky Center for School Safety always takes one week a year and promotes the idea of school safety,” said Principal Andrew Pickerill, East Jessamine Middle School.

It’s a statewide initiative.

At East Jessamine Middle School, they made the week memorable by hosting a spirit week with various themes holding different reminders.

“On Monday, we wore our pajamas because we need to ‘put violence to a rest.’ On Wednesday, we wore orange,” said student Alexandra Nelson.

The week ended with the entire student body making a safety pledge Friday morning.

The week addresses physical and emotional safety inside and outside the school with a suicide prevention group of student leaders called ‘Sources of Strength.” Taking the week to show other students that they aren’t alone.

“We’re just here to help kids who are having a hard time and let them know who they can talk to,” said student Laney Simpson.

As the week comes to a close, they want it to serve as a reminder that safety doesn’t stop now.

“We plan activities that help make an emphasis on school safety, and what we can do to make sure that students are aware, staff are aware, as well as the community, of all the things we have in place year-round,” said Pickerill.

The statewide theme for Safe Schools Week was ‘light the way,’ encouraging students to look toward a brighter future.

