Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
BOGO MONDAY$

Kentucky voting registration surges

(WFIE)
By Will Whaley
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 11:28 AM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Secretary of State Michael Adams announced voter registration surged in the 10 days before the voter registration deadline, with 6,462 voters registering from Oct. 1 through 10.

“Voter registration is just the start: don’t forget to vote on November 7th – or use the no-excuse early voting days we have provided, November 2nd-4th. Find your voting locations and times at govote.ky.gov,” said Adams.

In the first 10 days of October, Kentucky saw 1,803 voters removed – 1,617 deceased voters, 145 who moved out of state and registered to vote elsewhere, 21 who were adjudged mentally incompetent, and 20 who voluntarily de-registered.

Republican registrants account for 46 percent of the electorate, with 1,602,958 voters.

Republican registration increased by 2,678 voters, a .17 percent increase.

Democratic registrants make up 44 percent of the electorate, with 1,527,115 voters.

Democratic registration rose by 823 voters, a .05 percent increase.

There are 354,754 voters registered under other political parties, 10 percent of the electorate. “Other” registration increased by 1,158 voters, a .33 percent increase.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office says they received information on Wednesday that...
Man wanted in two states caught in Kentucky
Lake Cumberland
Body found in Lake Cumberland
Trick or Treat
Trick-or-Treat times for central Kentucky
WKYT’s first weatherman has died
According to Magoffin County 911, The westbound lane of the Mountain Parkway is shut down at...
Mountain Parkway reopens after deadly Magoffin County crash

Latest News

A file photo of a Fayette County Public Schools Police Dept. cruiser.
WKYT Investigates | FCPS police use of pepper spray has increased, documents show
Man involved in Bourbon County shooting speaks from jail
Man involved in Bourbon County shooting speaks from jail
ScareFest is back for its fifteenth show downtown at Central Bank Center.
ScareFest happening this weekend in downtown Lexington
Lindsey Buntain says he did not utter a racial slur at an officer who pulled him over but does...
‘I just wanted him to answer my question:’ Suspect accused of harassing officer explains actions
ONE Lexington held a first-of-its kind symposium in Lexington.
ONE Lexington holds event to address youth gun violence