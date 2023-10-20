Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
BOGO MONDAY$

Lexington woman involved in multi-county police chase sentenced

White pleaded guilty to criminal mischief, fleeing and evading, and two counts of wanton...
White pleaded guilty to criminal mischief, fleeing and evading, and two counts of wanton endangerment.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 9:16 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A judge sentenced a woman involved in a chaotic incident in lexington to probation this morning.

Lasielle White pleaded guilty to criminal mischief, fleeing and two counts of wanton endangerment.

Police say she tried to stab a man during a domestic violence incident, then backed into a police cruiser, nearly hitting several Lexington firefighters.

She led police on a multi-county chase.

It ended back in lexington with police shooting her.

She will be on probation for five years and will have to pay $4,500 in restitution.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lake Cumberland
Body found in Lake Cumberland
According to Magoffin County 911, The westbound lane of the Mountain Parkway is shut down at...
Mountain Parkway reopens after deadly Magoffin County crash
Trick or Treat
Trick-or-Treat times for central Kentucky
Police say Johnny Bullock is facing drug charges after they found a dead woman with him Sunday....
‘I was only visiting’: Man who police say was found on top of dead woman talks to WKYT from jail
Woman seriously hurt after being shot while driving on I-75
Woman seriously hurt after being shot while driving on I-75

Latest News

Christopher and Judy Hendrix were arrested on Wednesday. They are being held in the Pulaski...
Inmate who escaped while on work release back behind bars
Trucking experts give insight on semi-truck parking rules following crash
The handwritten note says: 13 October 2023 Mr Stanley Francis Zerkowski Dear brother, thank...
Lexington LGBTQ ministry director receives handwritten note from Pope Francis
Chief flight instructor at EKU said 80 percent of flight instructors have less than one year of...
Aviation professor: Majority of flight instructors have less than one year of experience