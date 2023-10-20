Lexington woman involved in multi-county police chase sentenced
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 9:16 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A judge sentenced a woman involved in a chaotic incident in lexington to probation this morning.
Lasielle White pleaded guilty to criminal mischief, fleeing and two counts of wanton endangerment.
Police say she tried to stab a man during a domestic violence incident, then backed into a police cruiser, nearly hitting several Lexington firefighters.
She led police on a multi-county chase.
It ended back in lexington with police shooting her.
She will be on probation for five years and will have to pay $4,500 in restitution.
Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.