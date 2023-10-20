Lexington woman involved in multi-county police chase sentenced

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A judge sentenced a woman involved in a chaotic incident in lexington to probation this morning.

Lasielle White pleaded guilty to criminal mischief, fleeing and two counts of wanton endangerment.

Police say she tried to stab a man during a domestic violence incident, then backed into a police cruiser, nearly hitting several Lexington firefighters.

She led police on a multi-county chase.

It ended back in lexington with police shooting her.

She will be on probation for five years and will have to pay $4,500 in restitution.

