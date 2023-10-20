Man involved in Bourbon County shooting speaks from jail

BOURBON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) -A shooting involving police officers in Paris happened on Sunday.

We have the arrest citation of the man shot by police. The incident began when officers tried to pull over Dante Ybarbo for speeding and not having his lights on.

In a wheelchair, with bandages and a boot, Dante’ Ybarbo is now recovering after the incident left him behind bars in the Bourbon County Detention Center.

“I felt everything go numb. I knew I was dying.” Dante’ Ybarbo said.

Officers said when he stopped, he showed signs of being drunk. They told him to step out, and he drove away. Police drove after him, eventually chasing him into a driveway.

When officers got out to pursue him, the arrest citation says he tried to strike the officers with his car.

“I pulled off to my right, in a gravel driveway, and the cars were spaced out a little bit. Well, I turned around to get through them to get back in the direction they were coming. I made through the first, but I was hollering for them to move because I didn’t want to hurt nobody, or run no one over,” Ybarbo said, “And I accidentally hit one of the cruisers and I stopped as soon as I hit one of the cruisers, but then I just started getting shot from all angles.”

The arrest citation says he tried to hit one officer with his car, and that’s when the officer fired his weapon through Ybarbo’s back windshield. It says he then tried to hit another officer, and that officer fired their weapon through his front windshield.

“I don’t want people to think that this was a non-life threatening incident, or that this was just something miniscule. I was brutally hurt.” Ybarbo said.

Ybarbo’s bond is set at $250,000.

