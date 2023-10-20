Man sentenced for 2020 Lexington homicide

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington man accused in a 2020 homicide has now been sentenced after pleading guilty to manslaughter.

Raekwon Burse was sentenced to eight years in prison on Friday and must also pay restitution.

24-year-old Akeem Lee Lyvers was shot and killed back in November of 2020 in downtown Lexington.

It happened near the 21c hotel on Short Street.

