Man sentenced for 2020 Lexington homicide

Raekwon Burse was apprehended Thursday in Lexington by police, with help from the U.S. Marshals...
Raekwon Burse was apprehended Thursday in Lexington by police, with help from the U.S. Marshals Service.(Lexington Police Department)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 3:41 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington man accused in a 2020 homicide has now been sentenced after pleading guilty to manslaughter.

Raekwon Burse was sentenced to eight years in prison on Friday and must also pay restitution.

24-year-old Akeem Lee Lyvers was shot and killed back in November of 2020 in downtown Lexington.

It happened near the 21c hotel on Short Street.

