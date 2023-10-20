Everyday Kentucky
Man yelled racial slur, followed officer for miles after traffic stop...to jail...where he was arrested, police say

Lindsey Buntain, 47.
Lindsey Buntain, 47.(Boyle County Detention Center)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 10:49 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
BOYLE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Police say a Kentucky man was arrested after he drove himself to the jail.

According to Danville police, an officer stopped 47-year-old Lindsey Buntain’s pickup truck Thursday afternoon for going 62 miles per hour in a 35-mile-per-hour zone.

Police say Buntain was uncooperative and argumentative with the officer.

The officer wrote Buntain a citation for speeding, no insurance, reckless driving, and obstructed vision/windshield. Buntain was given a court date and released from the traffic stop.

As the officer was leaving the area, police say Buntain used a racial slur against the officer and began to follow the officer as he went back to his patrol.

Police say Buntain followed the officer for several miles in an attempt to harass and intimidate the officer.

The officer eventually pulled into the Boyle County Detention Center, and Buntain pulled his vehicle in behind the officer’s police cruiser. The officer ordered Buntain out of the vehicle and immediately took Buntain into custody.

Buntain was booked into the jail on charges of menacing and harassment.

