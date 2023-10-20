Everyday Kentucky
Old Friends Farm asking for horse blanket donations ahead of winter

Old Friends say they have about 60 horses who will need blankets this winter.
By Mariah Congedo
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 1:43 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - As we settle into fall and hear into winter, Old Friends Farm is asking for horse blanket donations.

Old Friends houses dozens of retired Thoroughbreds.

Old Friends President and Founder Michael Blowen said the older a horse gets, the harder the winter can be on them. Blowen said they have about 60 horses who will need a blanket this winter.

Even when it’s a cold and rainy day, Old Friends is busy. It’s a unique opportunity for people to get up close and personal with retired racehorses.

Creating the best environment for the horses at all times is what Blowen said they strive to do every day. He said having enough blankets for them in the winter is part of that effort.

Blowen said they can be expensive, which is why they’re asking for well-made blankets of all sizes. He said the horses stay outside all winter.

“Some of them have a really natural heating system and they don’t need a blanket, but sometimes, when they get a little bit older, everything starts to contract, and they need some help. We’d like to have a nice supply in case we need them,” said Blowen.

To donate, call the Old Friends office at (502) 863-1775. They can schedule a time for you to drop it off or for them to pick it up.

