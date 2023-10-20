ONE Lexington holds event to address youth gun violence

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - ONE Lexington held its first “Symposium on Youth & Young Adult Gun Violence” at UK’s Spindletop Hall on Friday.

The symposium focused on the community’s role in reducing gun violence in the youth and young adult populations of Lexington.

“They know these individuals. They know these families. They know what is needed,” said Kenneth Payne, a community outreach advocate with ONE Lexington. “Events like this help inform us of how we can better leverage government resources to help our communities.”

ONE Lexington’s comprehensive approach to helping to reduce gun violence includes supporting at-risk youth and young adults, with a focus on those from underserved communities and those who have been exposed to gun violence in the past.

Bryan Hains, director of the community and innovative lab at the University of Kentucky, said it can be difficult for younger people to regulate their emotions, and community members can serve as mentors in using talking instead of violence.

“These skills aren’t taught. We learn them as we navigate the world,” said Hains. “These are role models. They’re community role models that help them walk through their primal emotions when there’s violence that is happening, how to react to that, and how to stop violence before it even gets going.”

While not everybody may be personally impacted by gun violence, the symposium focused on how the community can work together to create conditions that everyone can benefit from, such as a safe and secure community.

“I’ve experienced gun accidents and safety, but not necessarily gun violence, so some people might say, ‘So why are you here?’ but it goes back to [that] I am a Lexingtonian. I care about this community,” said Analiese Mitchell, a graduate student at the UK Department of Community and Leadership Development.

About 150 community members attended the symposium, making ONE Lexington hopeful that it will be the first of many community-driven events.

“We have many people that just reach out to us, and they are like, ‘I don’t know how to help, but I want to help’,” said Payne. “Just by expressing that you want to help, we can help you kind of find what avenues you can help this community.”

For more information about ONE Lexington and other community organizations, visit ONE Lexington’s website.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.