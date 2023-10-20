ScareFest happening this weekend in downtown Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - For all you fans of ghouls, goblins and everything in between, ScareFest Weekend is going on right now in downtown Lexington at the central bank center.

Organizers say it is one of the nation’s largest horror-paranormal conventions.

ScareFest is back for its fifteenth show downtown at Central Bank Center.

It’s a new level of peek-a-boo!

Around noon on Friday, we saw vendors getting their booths set up for the expected 30,000 people who will come through the doors over the weekend.

ScareFest co-owner Nicole Griffith says part of the event is building a connection between scare fans and their favorite horror film actor.

“These conventions allow you to meet the people that you grew up seeing in these films,” Griffith said. “You get to ask them questions.”

Take Robert Mukes, for example. He’ll be one of 86 actors expected to be on hand. Mukes is known for his role in Rob Zombie’s cult classic film, “House of a Thousand Corpses.”

We asked Mukes why some people liked to be scared.

“That’s a good question. I think people like to be emotionally pulled, whether it be happy with comedy or suspense, they’re like wondering what’s going to happen or boo and being scared,” Mukes said.

This convention isn’t all about fear and costumes; it’s also about giving back. Griffith is also a social worker.

“A lot of the people we work with who have intellectual and developmental disabilities,” said Griffith. “They are huge fans of this work, too. Actually, we gave out 500 tickets to special needs folks in Kentucky this year.”

Griffith says many of her special needs clients can identify with some of the horror film characters.

“Because a lot of times the villain in the film is actually because he was mistreated or had some type of character growing up,” said Griffith. “I mean, Jason, that’s the character.”

Go to ScareFest’s website to find the schedule and other information.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.