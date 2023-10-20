Everyday Kentucky
Students pepper sprayed at Lexington high school during altercation

(File image)
(File image)(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 10:34 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Students were pepper sprayed at a Lexington high school Friday morning.

School officials say two female students were involved in an altercation in the Henry Clay High School cafeteria. We’re told the situation escalated to a point where the school resource officer felt it necessary to deploy pepper spray.

School officials say 15 students were in the area at the time. Those students were held back an hour in the school before being released.

School officials say the two students involved in the altercation were arrested.

No injuries were reported.

Classes are back to normal now at Henry Clay.

