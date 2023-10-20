Top point guard in 2024 Boogie Fland commits to Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky added a commitment from five-star point guard Boogie Fland on Friday.

At 6-foot-3, Fland is ranked as the No. 10 overall prospect (Rivals.com) in the 2024 class and the No. 1 overall point guard. He chose the Wildcats over Indiana and Alabama.

And the crowd goes wild! Boogie Fland picks Kentucky. pic.twitter.com/obwP2UhGaK — Rare Rookies #BBN (@rarerookies) October 20, 2023

Fland averaged 14.4 points and five rebounds last season for New York City’s Archbishop Stepinac High School.

Fland is the 15th- five-star point guard to commit to Kentucky in the John Calipari era. Fland joins four-star big Somto Cyril as the two commits for Kentucky in the 2024 class

