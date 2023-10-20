Top point guard in 2024 Boogie Fland commits to Kentucky
Fland is ranked as the No. 10 overall prospect (Rivals.com) in the 2024 class and the No. 1 overall point guard
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 3:20 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky added a commitment from five-star point guard Boogie Fland on Friday.
At 6-foot-3, Fland is ranked as the No. 10 overall prospect (Rivals.com) in the 2024 class and the No. 1 overall point guard. He chose the Wildcats over Indiana and Alabama.
Fland averaged 14.4 points and five rebounds last season for New York City’s Archbishop Stepinac High School.
Fland is the 15th- five-star point guard to commit to Kentucky in the John Calipari era. Fland joins four-star big Somto Cyril as the two commits for Kentucky in the 2024 class
Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.