Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
BOGO MONDAY$

Top point guard in 2024 Boogie Fland commits to Kentucky

Fland is ranked as the No. 10 overall prospect (Rivals.com) in the 2024 class and the No. 1 overall point guard
Stepinac's Boogie Fland #1 in action against Simeon during a high school basketball game at the...
Stepinac's Boogie Fland #1 in action against Simeon during a high school basketball game at the Hoophall Classic, Sunday, January 15, 2023, in Springfield, MA. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan)(Gregory Payan | AP)
By Lee K. Howard
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 3:20 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky added a commitment from five-star point guard Boogie Fland on Friday.

At 6-foot-3, Fland is ranked as the No. 10 overall prospect (Rivals.com) in the 2024 class and the No. 1 overall point guard. He chose the Wildcats over Indiana and Alabama.

Fland averaged 14.4 points and five rebounds last season for New York City’s Archbishop Stepinac High School.

Fland is the 15th- five-star point guard to commit to Kentucky in the John Calipari era. Fland joins four-star big Somto Cyril as the two commits for Kentucky in the 2024 class

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office says they received information on Wednesday that...
Man wanted in two states caught in Kentucky
Lake Cumberland
Body found in Lake Cumberland
Trick or Treat
Trick-or-Treat times for central Kentucky
WKYT’s first weatherman has died
According to Magoffin County 911, The westbound lane of the Mountain Parkway is shut down at...
Mountain Parkway reopens after deadly Magoffin County crash

Latest News

UK Football's Ray Davis vs. Florida
Ray Davis added to Maxwell Award watch list
Kentucky guard Antonio Reeves (12) dunks the ball on a fast break against Arkansas during the...
Justin Edwards, Antonio Reeves named preseason All-SEC
The Colonels were picked first by wide margins in the ASUN Preseason Coaches Poll and the ASUN...
EKU men’s basketball picked to win ASUN conference
An ambulance waits on the field as medical staff attend to Buffalo Bills running back Damien...
Buffalo Bills player from Kentucky injured during game