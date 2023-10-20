Everyday Kentucky
WKYT Fact✓Check | Fundraising in the governor’s race

By WKYT News Staff and Kristen Kennedy
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 4:17 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
KENTUCKY (WKYT) - We are less than a month away from Election Day in Kentucky.

Governor Andy Beshear and Attorney General Daniel Cameron recently filed new campaign finance reports.

Candidates must file campaign finance reports 30 days before an election. Those reports continue to give us a better idea of just how much larger the Incumbent Governor’s budget is compared to his GOP challenger.

So far, Andy Beshear has raised $16.5 million. That’s almost five times the amount raised by Daniel Cameron, $3.4 million.

If we look at how much the two have spent so far, the Governor has a little less than $2 million remaining. The Attorney General has about a quarter of his entire budget left, 968,000.

We are expecting updated numbers next week. Both candidates must submit additional reports 15 days before the general election.

Governor Andy Beshear and Republican challenger Daniel Cameron have both accepted invitations to The Kentucky Debate, which will air from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. on WKYT

