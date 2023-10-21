Alexa Minton’s Forecast | Tracking a Gusty Saturday

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - While most of the rain will move out of the region for today, we are still welcoming in some strong wind gusts across the board. Temps will peak in the mid to upper 60s. Today we are also tracking some potentially strong wind gusts building throughout the day. By 2pm we will start to see 20mph wind gusts and as we head to the evening hours some regions will see 30+mph winds.

Potential rain fall will track just north of the state, with some parts of Northeast Kentucky maybe seeing a scattered shower in parts of the afternoon. Most of the region will only notice cloud cover returning for the area. Some glimpses of sunshine are possible for your Saturday.

Sunday we will see temps in the 50s with some cloud cover rolling back in - but those overnight temps will drop down to the freezing point leaving us with a frost threat to start off our morning.

