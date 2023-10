LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Deputies are working to find out what caused a deadly crash in Morgan County.

It happened this morning around 10:30 on U.S. 4-60 at the intersection of Paul Road.

Only one vehicle was involved.

Deputies say 53-year-old Dawn Lee Canizales lost control of her SUV and went down an embankment. She died at the hospital.

