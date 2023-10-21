FIRST ALERT | Chris Bailey Looks Ahead to Next Week

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Our weekend is a pretty good one for the most part, but we do have a few hiccups to go through today. Once into next week, the temps look to really climb before likely crashing down in the closing days of October.

A clipper is zipping into the Ohio Valley today and taking a farther north track than what I originally thought several days ago. This means temps can surge ahead of this with 70s across the west and 60s in the east. Winds will gust up and may approach 30mph at times by the late afternoon and evening.

Sunday is a REALLY nice fall day in our region. Highs come way down with 50s across the eastern half of the state and 60s in the west.

This sets the stage for frost Sunday night and Monday morning. Temps can reach 32 degrees or a bit below with a light freeze possible for some.

Mild temps settle in for much of next week. Highs hit the 70s by Tuesday and Wednesday. The mild air continues through the end of the week before a big fall cold front arrives. This brings the threat for rain and a blast of cold to end October.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.