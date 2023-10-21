Everyday Kentucky
Ivisic sits out as the blue team wins in UK Men’s Basketball Blue-White Scrimmage

UK Men's Basketball Blue-White Scrimmage in Truist Arena.
UK Men's Basketball Blue-White Scrimmage in Truist Arena.(UK Athletics)
By Lyndsey Gough
Published: Oct. 21, 2023 at 7:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ky. (WKYT) - The No. 16 Kentucky men’s basketball team had it’s annual Blue-White scrimmage Saturday in Northern Kentucky’s Truist Arena, with the Blue team winning 100-89 in a competitive game.

Freshman guard Rob Dillingham led all players in scoring with 40 points, going 14-23 from the field. He added five rebounds and seven assists. Senior forward Tre Mitchell dominated on the glass, notching a double-double with 14 points and 14 boards. Seven Wildcats scored in double-figures.

The Blue team players were Dillingham, Adou Thiero, Joey Hart, Walker Horn, Jordan Burks, and Reed Sheppard.

Mitchell, Justin Edwards, Grant Darbyshire, Brennan Canada, Kareem Watkins, Antonio Reeves and DJ Wagner made up the White squad.

Last Friday at Big Blue Madness, Head Coach John Calipari said that 7-foot-2 freshman forward Zvonimir Ivisic would play in front of fans for the first time in the scrimmage, but that didn’t end up being the case.

Prior to the game, Calipari posted on social media that the Croatian big man would travel with the team, but “since he has only practiced for three days and still is in his ramp-up period, he will be held out as a precaution,”.

Ivisic arrived on campus last Thursday after some reported admissions issues, but has been practicing with the team.3

Sophomore forward Ugonna Onyenso and freshman forward Aaron Bradshaw remain sidelined with injuries. All the available Cats did log minutes.

Prior to the scrimmage, the team and staff visited the Children’s Advocacy Center in Northern Kentucky and did a clinic for the kids.

The Wildcats will face their first opponent from outside the building when they host the Georgetown College Tigers in an exhibition Friday, October 27 inside Rupp Arena. Tip-off is at 7:00 P.M. and it will air on the SEC Network.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

