Lexington man accused of attempted rape

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington man is facing several charges, including rape, after a scary incident.

A woman says she was walking to her apartment when Ali Doumbia attacked her.

According to his arrest citation, he pushed her to the ground, tried to take her pants off, and covered her mouth when she tried to scream for help.

Doumbia is in jail on a $15,000 bond.

