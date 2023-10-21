Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
BOGO MONDAY$

Lexington man accused of attempted rape

Ali Doumbia
Ali Doumbia(Fayette County Detention Center)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 9:41 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington man is facing several charges, including rape, after a scary incident.

A woman says she was walking to her apartment when Ali Doumbia attacked her.

According to his arrest citation, he pushed her to the ground, tried to take her pants off, and covered her mouth when she tried to scream for help.

Doumbia is in jail on a $15,000 bond.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office says they received information on Wednesday that...
Man wanted in two states caught in Kentucky
Lake Cumberland
Body found in Lake Cumberland
Trick or Treat
Trick-or-Treat times for central Kentucky
WKYT’s first weatherman has died
According to Magoffin County 911, The westbound lane of the Mountain Parkway is shut down at...
Mountain Parkway reopens after deadly Magoffin County crash

Latest News

The crash happened near 15th and Myrtle avenues, just north of Glendale Avenue.
Deputies investigating deadly Morgan Co. crash
Eugene French, Jr.
Golden Alert issued for Estill Co. man
Elliott Campbell
Golden Alert for Woodford Co. man canceled
ScareFest is back for its fifteenth show downtown at Central Bank Center.
WATCH | ScareFest happening this weekend in downtown Lexington