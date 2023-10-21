One person dead in fatal crash
Published: Oct. 21, 2023 at 9:53 AM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
SALYERSVILLE, Ky. (WSAZ) - One person has died following a fatal crash in Magoffin County.
The crash happened on Bert T. Combs Mountain Parkway in Salyersville, according to Kentucky State Police.
The crash was reported around 7:45 p.m. Wednesday night.
Justin Jarell, 26, struck a bridge embankment and collided with a motorhome.
Officials said Jarell was pronounced dead on scene.
This investigation is ongoing by the Kentucky State Police.
