RV catches fire on interstate

KSP is leading the investigation.
KSP is leading the investigation.(Ella Johnson)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2023 at 4:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WOODFORD COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - An RV caught fire on the side of the interstate Saturday afternoon.

Kentucky State Police say it happened around 3:30 p.m. on I-64W in Woodford County.

There was no collision but the RV was towing a pickup truck.

It’s unclear how many people may have been injured or the extent of their injuries.

Traffic impacts were minimized with the fire being contained to the side of the road.

KSP is leading the investigation.

