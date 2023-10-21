‘Shiner’ play in Lexington tackles tough topics, provides real-life resources

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - ‘Shiner’ is showing at the Pam Miller Downtown Arts Center this weekend, put on by Lexington native Joan Dolf and his Cypress Productions.

“Shiner is by this amazing playwright named Christian Durso and it is about these two teenage kids who are a little lost in life, and they both kind of have some home problems going on,” said Dolf, who plays Jake in the show. “They find solace in this grunge music. It’s a story of innocence and youth, and kind of losing a bit of that.”

A production where two people come of age together, and run into trouble together along the way, with topics from drug abuse to self-harm among those discussed.

Dolf returned home to spread a positive message through the ups and downs of Jake’s adventures with a girl named Margot.

“Ever since COVID happened, I think there’s been this looming darkness people have felt, and I don’t want people to feel alone in that,” Dolf said.

Dolf wants people facing mental, physical or other struggles to know help is out there for them, and so he brought the help to his play.

“Harm reduction is all about meeting people where they’re at, being able to provide those services to people,” said Amber Clemons, who is a recovery coach with Voices of Hope.

Voices of Hope will be at each showing, giving out Narcan and connecting audience members with crucial, real-life resources or services.

“Knowing how serious some of the topics are...right before the play, right after the play, they can go to someone who’s qualified,” said Dolf.

“It’s very important and I love that it’s going to make the public aware - more aware - of the need for harm reduction, and why we’re here,” Clemons said.

Shiner opened on Thursday and is playing this weekend only. There are two showings left on Saturday, at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.

