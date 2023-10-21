WKYT High School Game Time - Week 10
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 11:18 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It is the final week of the regular season in KHSAA football and several schools in the area locked up District Championships.
Sayre wins it’s first district championship, while Lexington Catholic shuts-out Pendleton County.
WKYT had cameras at eight games, here is the action from Friday, October 20.
Henry Clay vs Tates Creek; Dunbar vs Lafayette; Bryan Station vs Madison Central; Pendleton vs Lexington Catholic:
Perry Central vs Corbin; Madison Southern vs West Jessamine; Eminence vs Sayre; Fairview vs Paris:
Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.