WKYT High School Game Time - Week 10

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It is the final week of the regular season in KHSAA football and several schools in the area locked up District Championships.

Sayre wins it’s first district championship, while Lexington Catholic shuts-out Pendleton County.

WKYT had cameras at eight games, here is the action from Friday, October 20.

Henry Clay vs Tates Creek; Dunbar vs Lafayette; Bryan Station vs Madison Central; Pendleton vs Lexington Catholic:

High School Game Time Pt. 1

Perry Central vs Corbin; Madison Southern vs West Jessamine; Eminence vs Sayre; Fairview vs Paris:

High School Game Time Pt. 2

