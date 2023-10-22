Alexa Minton’s Forecast | A frost threat to start the week

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - After a Sunday full of sunshine, temps are going to tumble in the overnight. Most of the region will see temps below 37 degrees, warranting a frost risk for both central and eastern Kentucky. Winds will calm and skies will remain clear as well in the overnight.

The start of Monday will be frosty, but a high pressure region parks itself over the commonwealth - leading to more sunshine spilling into the region and temps climbing into the 70s. Both Tuesday and Wednesday promise a healthy mix of sun and clouds and warmer temps.

Rain returns just in time for the weekend, with a large scale system stretching bands of rain down into the bluegrass and cooling us down towards next weekend.

Have a great night!

