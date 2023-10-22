Alexa Minton’s Forecast | Some sunshine for your Sunday

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Sunshine will be the main story for your Sunday, with skies clearing in cloud cover throughout the day. High temps will be in the 50s for most of eastern Kentucky with parts of the western half of the state reaching the 60 degree mark. Feeling like fall, with calmer winds and lots of Sunshine.

Frost will return in the overnight, with temps dropping towards the freezing mark and winds and skies calming down.

Mild temps will return for the first half of the week, getting the Commonwealth back up to the 70s. But the warmer temps won’t last long as we see cooler temps and more rain in store for next weekend.

Have a great Sunday.

