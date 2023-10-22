‘Jake’s Way’ fundraiser supports grieving families

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - A Georgetown woman’s worst nightmare came true just two months before her wedding day. Her fiancé was killed by someone driving under the influence. Now, she’s working to keep his memory alive by helping others.

October 22, 2022 was supposed to be the best day of Cheyenne Combs’ life. That’s the day she and her fiancé were going to get married. Just two months before the big day, Cheyenne went from planning a wedding, to planning a funeral.

“Jake was my fiancé who passed away a little over a year ago in August he was hit by a woman under the influence,” said Combs.

Combs is working to keep Jake’s memory alive by helping others, ‘Jake’s Way.’

“The very last thing that Jake was doing was trying to help others. He was cleaning the road to make sure that nobody else got hurt,” said Combs.

Because Jake loved anything with an engine, they host an annual car and bike cruise in.

“Every penny that is raised here today is going to go towards families in surrounding communities that have lost somebody in a sudden and accidental death,” said Combs.

Combs says Jake was an all around great person and always the best guy in every room. That’s why she wants to make sure his light continues to shine.

“Jake loved this community and it’s so nice to see that the community loved him back and I think that’s today is a good representation of that,” said Combs.

