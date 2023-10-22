KSP: Estill Co. man found dead after Golden Alert

ESTILL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - ***10/21/23 UPDATE***

Shortly before 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Kentucky State Police (KSP) Troopers said they received a call from Estill County Emergency Services after a body was found.

The body was reportedly found on an ATV path on Bicknell Branch Road.

After an investigation, KSP confirmed a family member found Eugene French, Jr. unresponsive on the ATV path near his home.

French was pronounced dead on the scene by the Estill County Coroner’s Office.

Officials said foul play is not suspected, and the cause of death is under investigation.

***ORIGINAL STORY***

Kentucky State Police Troopers are looking for a missing man in Estill County.

A Golden Alert was issued Friday evening for Eugene French, Jr.

Troopers said French, 69, has dementia and was last seen near Bicknell Branch Road shortly before 4:30 p.m. Thursday.

Troopers believe French walked away from his home. French is reportedly 6′0″ and weighs 175 pounds. He has grey hair and blue eyes.

French was last seen wearing a black hoodie and dark blue work pants. He also has an “EF” tattoo on his arm.

Troopers said French could possibly be going to Hamilton, Ohio.

If you have any information, you can call Kentucky State Police at 859-623-2404.

