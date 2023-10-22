Lexington Humane Society holds first “Bark Bash” event

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Spooky season is in full swing, and the Lexington Humane Society celebrated by hosting their first annual “Bark Bash” event at the Moondance Ampitheatre in Lexington.

“We adopted out over 4,000 animals last year, and that wouldn’t have been possible without these large fundraising events, and that wouldn’t have been possible if people didn’t support and attend,” said Meghan Hawkins, director of community engagement for the Lexington Humane Society.

The event featured vendors, live music, games and supporters of Lexington’s furry friends.

“I love the animals; I think this is a great society to volunteer for. All the people that work there are amazing,” said Leanna Brignola, a volunteer at the Lexington Humane Society. “It’s just nice to see everyone supporting the animals.”

The proceeds from the afternoon will go to helping the humane society to continue their mission.

“As a non-profit, we are reliant on these events as fundraisers to keep going and taking care of the thousands of animals that we have every year,” said Hawkins.

For some, “Bark Bash” was an introduction to the work of the Lexington Humane Society.

“It really is a great cause, and this is such a fun event; live music, and fun and animals,” said Rhonda Weddle, a first-time attendee of a humane society event. “I’ll definitely support the humane society in the future with these activities.”

Organizers see the turnout as a testament to the humane society’s ability to serve central Kentucky’s four-legged friends.

“When you surround yourself with all of these passionate people who are here for the same cause and the same mission, there’s so many things that you can do,” said Hawkins.

The Lexington Humane Society will host their annual “Tails and Ales” event this upcoming March. For more information, visit the Lexington Humane Society’s website.

